IAF to raise second fleet of Rafale at West Bengal in mid-April

The first of the 36 Rafale India had brought from France landed in India in July last year. India signed an agreement with France to procure 36 jets under a ₹59,000-crore deal in 2016. The induction of the Rafales come 23 years after India inducted the Russian designed Sukhoi aircraft and 19 years after India first started its search for a state of the art fighter jet to replace the MiG-21 squadrons decommissioned over the years.