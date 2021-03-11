Subscribe
Home >News >India >IAF to raise second fleet of Rafale at West Bengal in mid-April

IAF to raise second fleet of Rafale at West Bengal in mid-April

India signed an agreement with France to procure 36 jets under a 59,000-crore deal in 2016 (Representational image)
1 min read . 08:08 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The first squadron is being inducted in Ambala. As of now, 11 Rafale aircraft have been delivered with more coming in shortly
  • The induction of the Rafales come 23 years after India inducted the Russian designed Sukhoi aircraft and 19 years after India first started its search for a state of the art fighter jet

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force is to raise the second squadron of the French built Rafale aircraft at West Bengal from the middle of next month, a spokesman of the Indian Air Force said Thursday.

The first squadron is being inducted in Ambala. As of now, 11 Rafale aircraft have been delivered with more coming in shortly.

The first of the 36 Rafale India had brought from France landed in India in July last year. India signed an agreement with France to procure 36 jets under a 59,000-crore deal in 2016. The induction of the Rafales come 23 years after India inducted the Russian designed Sukhoi aircraft and 19 years after India first started its search for a state of the art fighter jet to replace the MiG-21 squadrons decommissioned over the years.

Besides Ambala, where the deployment of the Rafales is seen as a counter to the threat posed by Pakistan, the second squadron is to be stationed at the Hashimara in West Bengal to take on the threat from China.

The Rafale aircraft is among the Indian Air Force assets put on alert in Ladakh during the current standoff with China. Last month, India and China disengaged frontline troops from one area of contention in Ladakh. Troops have to be pulled back from several other areas for which talks are to take place in the coming days.

