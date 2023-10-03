IAF to stop flying MiG-21 by 2025, aircraft to take part in last IAF Day parade in 2023: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari
MiG-21, which has been in service with the IAF for more than 60 years now, has met with several accidents in the recent past.
Amid the efforts to replace its ageing Russian-origin aircraft, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to replace all MiG-21 squadrons with the LCA Mark 1A by 2025, said Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Tuesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message