IAF trainee aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj; rescue operations underway

A trainee aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed into a pond in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Speaking to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya said that the pilot managed to eject safely and there were no reports of any casualties or damage to civilian property. According to him, the training aircraft crashed after its engine developed a sudden technical snag.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm the cause of the crash, the precise location of the incident, or the condition of those on board. Emergency and rescue teams have been deployed to the site, and search operations are currently ongoing.