IAF trainer aircraft crashes in West Bengal's Kalaikunda during training sortie
The Air Force said that they will constitute a Court of Inquiry to find out the possible causes behind the accident
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday informed that a Hawk trainer aircraft crashed in the Kalaikunda area of West Bengal during a training sortie. The incident occurred during a training flight and no loss of lives or property was reported in the crash. In a statement, IAF said that both pilots ejected timely and were safe.