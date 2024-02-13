IAF trainer aircraft crashes in West Bengal's Kalaikunda during training sortie

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday informed that a Hawk trainer aircraft crashed in the Kalaikunda area of West Bengal during a training sortie. The incident occurred during a training flight and no loss of lives or property was reported in the crash. In a statement, IAF said that both pilots ejected timely and were safe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Air Force said that they will constitute a Court of Inquiry to find out the possible causes behind the accident and will take further action based on its report.

“One Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Kalaikunda, West Bengal today during a training sortie. Both the pilots ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. No loss of life or damage to civilian property," an ANI report quoted IAF statement on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hawk trainer aircraft, produced by BAE Systems, stands as a cutting-edge jet-powered trainer employed by numerous air forces globally, including the IAF.

Specifically tailored for pilots transitioning to high-performance fighter planes, it boasts a tandem-seat cockpit setup, facilitating an instructor pilot to accompany a trainee, and offering essential guidance and instruction throughout training sorties.

Second crash on a trainer aircraft This is the second crash involving trainer IAF aircraft within a year as in June 2023, a Kiran aircraft crashed on the outskirts of Chamarajanagar town in Karnataka. The trainee pilots lost control of the aircraft and were injured after ejecting from the aircraft. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Both of them landed around a half kilometer away from where the plane crashed," police said.

“Tejpal complained of back pain and Bhumika suffered minor injuries. Both of them are not seriously injured. Rescue helicopters were deployed to evacuate them," the officer said.

The IAF ordered a Court of Inquiry in the incident but no details are available about its report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!