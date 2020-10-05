Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >IAF 'well-positioned' to deal with any challenge from China: Air Chief Bhadauria
New Delhi: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday

IAF 'well-positioned' to deal with any challenge from China: Air Chief Bhadauria

1 min read . 01:26 PM IST Staff Writer

Prepared for any conflict, including two front war: IAF chief Bhadauria

The chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Monday said that India is ready to deal with any challenge from China. "We are deployed strongly to deal with any contingency," IAF Chief said on the question of threat from China in Ladakh.

The chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Monday said that India is ready to deal with any challenge from China. "We are deployed strongly to deal with any contingency," IAF Chief said on the question of threat from China in Ladakh.

IAF Chief Bhadauria added that the "matrix of threat facing country is complex."

IAF Chief Bhadauria added that the "matrix of threat facing country is complex."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Emerging threats mandate us to have robust capabilities of IAF," said the Air Chief. "Induction of Rafale has given us operational edge," he added.

"We are prepared for any conflict including for a two front war, said Bhadauria.

"We are very well positioned," Air Chief replied on whether IAF is ready to deal with any challenge from China.

"We have made deployment in all relevant areas; Ladakh is a small part," IAF Chief said on border standoff with China.

"There is no question of underestimating adversary." IAF Chief further added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated