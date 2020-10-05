IAF 'well-positioned' to deal with any challenge from China: Air Chief Bhadauria

The chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Monday said that India is ready to deal with any challenge from China. "We are deployed strongly to deal with any contingency," IAF Chief said on the question of threat from China in Ladakh.

The chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria Monday said that India is ready to deal with any challenge from China. "We are deployed strongly to deal with any contingency," IAF Chief said on the question of threat from China in Ladakh.

IAF Chief Bhadauria added that the "matrix of threat facing country is complex."

IAF Chief Bhadauria added that the "matrix of threat facing country is complex." Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Emerging threats mandate us to have robust capabilities of IAF," said the Air Chief. "Induction of Rafale has given us operational edge," he added.

"We are prepared for any conflict including for a two front war, said Bhadauria.

"We are very well positioned," Air Chief replied on whether IAF is ready to deal with any challenge from China.

"We have made deployment in all relevant areas; Ladakh is a small part," IAF Chief said on border standoff with China.

"There is no question of underestimating adversary." IAF Chief further added.

Topics IAFCHINALadakh