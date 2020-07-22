IAF well prepared to counter short term, strategic threats: Air Force Chief

NEW DELHI : The Indian Air Force (IAF) was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats, and the units were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary, said Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) was well prepared to counter short term as well as strategic threats, and the units were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary, said Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday.

While addressing his commanders during Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CAS said, "The IAF was well prepared to counter short term, as well as strategic threats and the units, were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary. The response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable.

While addressing his commanders during Air Force Commanders' Conference (AFCC) at Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan) in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CAS said, "The IAF was well prepared to counter short term, as well as strategic threats and the units, were evenly poised to counter any aggressive action by the adversary. The response by all Commands in ensuring deployment and readiness of forces was prompt and laudable. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria emphasized on the need to focus on the ability to handle situations at a short notice for ensuring a robust response.

"Defence Minister stated that the professional manner in which IAF conducted the airstrikes in Balakot, as well as rapid deployment of IAF assets at the forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh, has sent a strong message to the adversaries," said a release of Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Minister's remarks come in the backdrop of the ongoing disengagement process between India-China at friction points between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

In the address to Air Force Commanders, the Defence Minister appreciated the proactive response by the IAF in bolstering its operational capabilities over the past few months.

Singh said that IAF's role in some of the most challenging circumstances was well regarded by the nation. He also said that IAF's contribution during the nation's response to COVID-19 pandemic has been highly praiseworthy.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Air Force had transported medical supplies to the states and supporting agencies to combat the situation.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics Indian Air Force