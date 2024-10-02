IAF Helicopter makes emergency landing in water-logged area during flood relief operations in Bihar’s Sitamarhi

An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made an emergency landing in water-logged area in Bihar's Sitamarhi sector during flood relief operations, on Wednesday.

Four personnel, including two pilots, were on board when the incident took place.

IAF said that all of them are safe.

The Air Force said that the IAF executed a precautionary landing in inundated area due to a technical issue.

“All crew are reported to be safe, with no damage to civilian life or property reported,” said IAF in a post on X.

IAF has ordered an inquiry to ascertaining the cause.

The helicopter was coming from adjoining Darbhanga after air-dropping relief material, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar.

"The helicopter made an emergency landing in a water-logged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel and they were pulled out by locals by the time officials reached the spot," PTI quoted SSP as saying.

On September 9, a training helicopter of the IAF made an emergency landing on a paddy field near Porpandal near Chennai due to a technical snag.

Similarly, on September 9, IAF helicopter made an emergency landing in an agricultural field in Nalgonda district of Telangana.

On August 31, a helicopter, which was being airlifted by MI-17 aircraft to Gauchar airstrip for repair work, crashed in Kedarnath.

While lifting the helicopter in need of repair work, the MI-17 plane started losing its balance and sensing danger its pilot dropped the helicopter into an empty space in the the valley.

Earlier on August 24 in Pune, a private helicopter belonging to an aviation company crashed near Paud village while en route from Mumbai to Hyderabad.