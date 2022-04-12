IAF's Chinook helicopter creates a new unique record. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The helicopter covered a distance of 1,910 km, and it was made possible by the capabilities of the Chinook along with operational planning and execution by the IAF
Indian Air Force's Chinook helicopter had created a unique record when it flown the longest non-stop helicopter sortie after flying for seven-and-half hours from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam, according to the defence officials.
The helicopter covered a distance of 1,910 km, and it was made possible by the capabilities of the Chinook along with operational planning and execution by the IAF, they said.
"An @IAF_MCC Chinook undertook the longest non-stop helicopter sortie in India, flying from Chandigarh to Jorhat (Assam). The 1910 kms route was completed in 7 hrs 30 min and made possible by the capabilities of Chinook along with operational planning and execution by @IAF_MCC," a defence spokesperson tweeted.
"Chinook is a multi role,vertical lift platform, used for transporting men and material. It also plays an important role in Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations. Rapid mobility will allow @IAF_MCC to employ this asset optimally as required," the official said in another tweet.
The helicopter has a fully integrated digital cockpit management system, advanced cargo handling capabilities and electronic warfare suite that complement the aircraft’s performance. The helicopter is capable of airlifting diverse military and non military loads into remote locations.
It is also used for humanitarian and disaster relief operations and in missions such as transportation of relief supplies and mass evacuation of refugees.
"The CH-47F (I) Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that will provide the Indian armed forces with unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions. The Indian Air Force currently has 15 Chinook helicopters.
