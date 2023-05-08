Home/ News / India/  IAF's first Airbus C295 completes maiden flight in Spain, to be inducted later this year
The Indian Air Force's first C-295 medium transport aircraft completed its maiden flight in Spain on Monday. The development came mere months ahead of its induction, with the announcement being made by the manufacturing firm. Last year Tata and Airbus had inked a partnership last year to manufacture the transport carriers at Vadodara in Gujarat - the first foreign original equipment maker to secure the regulatory approvals.

“The first C295 for India has successfully completed its maiden flight, marking a significant milestone towards its delivery by the second half of 2023. The tactical aircraft took off from Seville, Spain, on the 5th of May at 11:45 am local time (GMT+1) and landed at 14:45 pm after three hours of flight," Airbus confirmed.

In recent days India has been pushing plane giants Airbus and Boeing to set up jetliner plants within the country.

