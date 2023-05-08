IAF's first Airbus C295 completes maiden flight in Spain, to be inducted later this year1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 03:24 PM IST
Ahead of its September induction, IAF's C-295 medium transport aircraft undertook its maiden flight in Spain on Monday.
The Indian Air Force's first C-295 medium transport aircraft completed its maiden flight in Spain on Monday. The development came mere months ahead of its induction, with the announcement being made by the manufacturing firm. Last year Tata and Airbus had inked a partnership last year to manufacture the transport carriers at Vadodara in Gujarat - the first foreign original equipment maker to secure the regulatory approvals.
