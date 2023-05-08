Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home/ News / India/  IAF's first Airbus C295 completes maiden flight in Spain, to be inducted later this year

IAF's first Airbus C295 completes maiden flight in Spain, to be inducted later this year

1 min read . 03:24 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
This photograph taken on January 3, 2023, shows the logo of aircraft manufacturer Airbus at a factory in Montoir-de-Bretagne, western France.

Ahead of its September induction, IAF's C-295 medium transport aircraft undertook its maiden flight in Spain on Monday.

The Indian Air Force's first C-295 medium transport aircraft completed its maiden flight in Spain on Monday. The development came mere months ahead of its induction, with the announcement being made by the manufacturing firm. Last year Tata and Airbus had inked a partnership last year to manufacture the transport carriers at Vadodara in Gujarat - the first foreign original equipment maker to secure the regulatory approvals.

The Indian Air Force's first C-295 medium transport aircraft completed its maiden flight in Spain on Monday. The development came mere months ahead of its induction, with the announcement being made by the manufacturing firm. Last year Tata and Airbus had inked a partnership last year to manufacture the transport carriers at Vadodara in Gujarat - the first foreign original equipment maker to secure the regulatory approvals.

“The first C295 for India has successfully completed its maiden flight, marking a significant milestone towards its delivery by the second half of 2023. The tactical aircraft took off from Seville, Spain, on the 5th of May at 11:45 am local time (GMT+1) and landed at 14:45 pm after three hours of flight," Airbus confirmed.

“The first C295 for India has successfully completed its maiden flight, marking a significant milestone towards its delivery by the second half of 2023. The tactical aircraft took off from Seville, Spain, on the 5th of May at 11:45 am local time (GMT+1) and landed at 14:45 pm after three hours of flight," Airbus confirmed.

In recent days India has been pushing plane giants Airbus and Boeing to set up jetliner plants within the country.

In recent days India has been pushing plane giants Airbus and Boeing to set up jetliner plants within the country.

ALSO READ: IAF airlifts 192 people in 24-hour ‘non-stop op’ from conflict-ridden Sudan

 

ALSO READ: IAF airlifts 192 people in 24-hour ‘non-stop op’ from conflict-ridden Sudan

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.