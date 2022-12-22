IAF's Garud Special Forces demo powerful new assault rifles, Watch video

IAF's Garud Special Forces demo powerful new assault rifles, Watch video1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
- A video was shared showing the weapon being demonstrated at the IAF's Garud Special Forces regiment center in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat.
To upgrade the Indian Air Force, the elite force has been equipped with 'easy to operate' Russian-origin AK-103 assault rifles and the American-made Sig Sauer, news agency ANI said on 22 December.
Also, a video was shared showing the weapon being demonstrated at the IAF's Garud Special Forces regiment center in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat.
"Garud Spl Forces equipped with latest weaponry including American Sig Sauer and Russian origin AK-103 assault rifles. They'd also be provided with latest made-in-India AK-203 assault rifles... for specialist ops in counter-insurgency and other roles," officials said.
The video shows Garud Special Forces soldiers in various drills - shooting at targets in different positions. "... (They will be) deployed in frontline areas along the China border from eastern Ladakh to Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, where they will carry out specialist ops...," Air Force officials told ANI.
Apart from this, the troops also have the Negev light machine guns (LMG) with Galil sniper rifles - both from Israel. The Galil sniper rifle can take out enemy soldiers up to 1,000 metres away.
Earlier, the Garuds used the Negev LMG during the Rakht Hajin special op in Jammu and Kashmir.
Since May 2020, Garud Special Forces have been deployed in high-altitude positions along the China border for specialist ops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Given China's aggression in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector earlier this month, their presence - and better weaponry for them - is critical.
With agency inputs.
