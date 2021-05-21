OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IAF's MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Punjab, pilot killed

An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga late on Thursday night.

According to IAF officials, the aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," said the IAF in a statement.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout