IAF's MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Punjab, pilot killed

IAF's MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Punjab, pilot killed1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
- The aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened
- A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause
An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Punjab's Moga late on Thursday night.
According to IAF officials, the aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the accident happened.
"There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family," said the IAF in a statement.
A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.
