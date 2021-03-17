An Indian Air Force pilot was killed on Wednesday morning after his MiG-21 Bison aircraft met with a "fatal accident", the IAF said in a statement.

The accident happened when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in Central India.

The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the accident.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident today.

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 17, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the Air Force said, "IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident."

