Home >News >India >IAF's MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes during training mission, pilot killed in accident

IAF's MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes during training mission, pilot killed in accident

A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident, the Air Force said.
1 min read . 01:46 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The accident happened when the MiG-21 Bison aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in Central India
  • The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the accident

An Indian Air Force pilot was killed on Wednesday morning after his MiG-21 Bison aircraft met with a "fatal accident", the IAF said in a statement.

The accident happened when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in Central India.

The accident happened when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in Central India.

The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the accident.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident today.

Taking to Twitter, the Air Force said, "IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident."

