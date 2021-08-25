IAF's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2021, 07:13 PM IST
The aircraft crashed during a training sortie
The aircraft crashed during a training sortie
A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Barmer city of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The aircraft crashed during a training sortie, but the pilot ejected safely.
“At around 5:30 today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely," the Air Force said on Twitter.
The IAF said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause.
The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma told news agency PTI .
"There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot," he said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!