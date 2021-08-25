Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IAF's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe

IAF's MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, pilot safe

Premium
A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan
1 min read . 07:13 PM IST Livemint

The aircraft crashed during a training sortie

A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Barmer city of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The aircraft crashed during a training sortie, but the pilot ejected safely. 

A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Barmer city of Rajasthan on Wednesday. The aircraft crashed during a training sortie, but the pilot ejected safely. 

“At around 5:30 today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely," the Air Force said on Twitter. 

“At around 5:30 today, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft airborne for a training sortie in the western sector, experienced a technical malfunction after take off. The pilot ejected safely," the Air Force said on Twitter. 

The IAF said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause.

The IAF said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause.

The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma told news agency PTI .

The incident occurred near Bhurtiya village under Sadar police station area, Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Anand Sharma told news agency PTI .

"There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot," he said. 

"There is no civilian casualty due to the crash of the fighter plane. Policemen have reached the spot," he said. 

 

 

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!