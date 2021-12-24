OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan
Listen to this article

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force has crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

IAF said in a tweet, This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. 

Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered, IAF said. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout