IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2021, 10:06 PM IST
- The aircraft crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer
|
Listen to this article
A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force has crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
IAF said in a tweet, This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie.
Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered, IAF said.
