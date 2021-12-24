IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan1 min read . 10:06 PM IST
- The aircraft crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force has crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force has crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
IAF said in a tweet, This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie.
IAF said in a tweet, This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie.
Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered, IAF said.
Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered, IAF said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!