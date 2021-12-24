Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IAF's MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST Livemint

  • The aircraft crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer

A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force has crashed on Friday evening near Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

IAF said in a tweet, This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. 

Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered, IAF said. 

