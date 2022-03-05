IAF's three C-17 aircraft evacuate 629 Indians from Poland, Romania and Slovakia

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Operation Ganga: So far, the IAF has flown 10 flights and evacuated 2,056 Indians, and additionally taken 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries.
Operation Ganga: As tension between Ukraine and Russia escalates, the Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated 629 Indian nationals in three C-17 aircraft on Saturday. The IAF brought the Indian evacuees from Poland, Romania and Slovakia and landed in the Hindan airbase. So far, the IAF has flown 10 flights and evacuated 2,056 Indians, and additionally taken 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries.
Besides, a special IndiGo flight, carrying 229 Indian citizens also arrived in Delhi from Romania's Suceava amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 16 flights are scheduled to arrive in India over the next 24 hours. So far 48 Flights under Operation Ganga have landed in India, taking the total number of people evacuated from Ukraine to over 20,000.
This week, the Centre had ordered the Indian Air Force, to pitch in the rescue operations of citizens from Ukraine and its neighbouring nations in a bid to augment Operation Ganga.
The IAF has readied its fleet of C-17 transport aircraft for Operation Ganga. The American C-17 Globemasters and IL-76 transport aircraft are the most capable of flying to long distances with around 400 passengers. The C-17 transport aircraft had helped in a big way to evacuate citizens and officials from Kabul when the Taliban captured Afghanistan and forced Americans to exit from there.
On March 2, the IAF's C-17 aircraft left for Romania, carrying humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
yesterday, the Air Force had sent two more tranches of humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical equipment, relief materials, etc to Ukraine.