IAMAI seeks public views on govt’s draft OTT streaming guidelines

New Delhi: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has expressed its disappointment at not being consulted on the government’s upcoming guidelines for over the top (OTT) streaming platforms in India.

"The industry has been working collectively to formalize transparent and stringent guidelines for self-regulation, but has been completely perturbed by the lack of any consultative process administered with the stakeholders that usually proceeds such guidelines and regulations," the industry body, which counts platforms like Netflix and Hotstar among its members, said in a statement today.

Further, the IAMAI said it has recently agreed to a Universal Self-Regulatory code with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which has been adopted by 17 of the leading online curated content platforms in the country.

“The self-regulatory code, which is under implementation, effectively delivers on the goal of providing strong consumer protection, while delivering a solid foundation for content providers to build from," the statement said.

“On behalf of its members, IAMAI would like to appeal to the concerned Ministry to consider initiating a public dialogue by inviting comments on the draft guidelines for OTT Streaming Platforms, as was done in the case of Personal Data Protection Bill, Non-personal Data Governance Framework and numerous other rules and regulations," the IAMAI said.

The IAMAI had, on February 11, announced the adoption of a “toolkit" for implementing its Universal Self-Regulation Code for OTT platforms.

The Indian government is working on a new set of rules that will cover social media companies like Facebook and OTT platforms like Netflix, a report by the Hindustan Times had said. The rules are set to cover content moderation on social platforms, age ratings on OTT services, complying with government orders and more. The report said the government has formulated a 30-page document to regulate such companies’ operations in India.

The move comes less than a month after the government clashed with micro-blogging platform Twitter over alleged non-compliance with takedown orders issued over tweets concerning the ongoing farmer protests. Platforms like Netflix have also faced controversy over content streamed by it in India.

