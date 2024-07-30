Delhi coaching centre deaths: Following the death of three IAS aspirants at coaching centre Rau's IAS Study Circle in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area last week, Pappu Yadav, an independent MP from Bihar, on Tuesday lamented that the safety and security of students were being neglected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He also claimed that 10-12 people were missing after the tragic incident and coaching centres exploited students.

Further, Pappu Yadav demanded that a law or guidelines should be brought in on coaching centres to stop the exploitation of students.

“Three people have not died there, there is a list of six people missing, I believe 10-12 people are not accounted for. An attempt to hide is underway. A law or guidelines should be brought in on coaching (centres). Students are not safe anywhere, they are getting exploited," Pappu Yadav told news agency PTI.

The three students, hailing from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, were trapped in the basement which got flooded suddenly because of rains on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and the coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges.

On Sunday, the Delhi civic body had sealed 13 illegal coaching centres in the area.

Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti said on Tuesday the anger among students over the Old Rajinder Nagar flooding incident was justified and demanded that authorities implement guidelines for coaching centres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Claiming that “ambiguity and contradictions" exist in laws set by different agencies for coaching institutes, he also said: “This problem related to coaching institutes is not as simple as it appears."

Drishti IAS’ basement coaching centre at Mukherjee Nagar was sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) over violation of laws. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre incident has been filed at the Delhi High Court.

The matter was mentioned on Tuesday before the bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, by Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh for urgent listing of the matter.

