NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force (IAF) chief RKS Bhadauria operationalised the 18 Squadron, to be equipped with indigenous fourth generation Light Combat Aircraft, at the Sulur airbase bear Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The 18 Squadron will be the second to fly the LCA Tejas.

Tejas is an indigenous fourth generation aircraft, equipped with a fly-by-wire flight control system, integrated digital avionics, and multimode radar. It is the lightest and smallest in its group of fourth-generation supersonic combat aircraft.

Advance technologies incorporated into the Tejas FOC (final operational clearance version) include air-to-air refuelling and Beyond Visual Range (BVR) missile system to make the fighter a potent platform. The squadron is to have 20 jets in the FOC version — 16 fighters and 4 trainers.

The IAF has ordered 40 Tejas aircraft in its first order to the state-run manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This is expected to be followed up with another order for 83 LCA Mk-1A advanced Tejas aircraft in a deal worth an estimated ₹38,000 crore which was approved by the Defence Ministry in March.

Formed on 15 April, 1965, with the motto ‘Teevra aur Nirbhaya’ (‘Swift and Fearless’), the 18 Squadron was earlier flying the Folland Gnat and later the ground attack MiG 27 aircraft before it was "number plated" or decommissioned in 2016. It was resurrected on 1 April this year at Sulur.

The squadron’s exploits in the 1971 war with Pakistan is the stuff of legends. It was decorated with the highest gallantry award "Param Vir Chakra," for the role played by Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. On 14 December, 1971, Sekhon defended the Srinagar airfield from a wave of six Pakistani Sabre aircraft, according to various accounts of the incident.

Flying a Gnat, Sekhon is said to have shot down one Sabre jet and set another alight before more Sabre jets closed in on him. His aircraft crashed and he was killed in combat.

