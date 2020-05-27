IAS chief Bhaduria operationalises 18 Squadron with LCA Tejas

The squadron’s exploits in the 1971 war with Pakistan is the stuff of legends. It was decorated with the highest gallantry award "Param Vir Chakra," for the role played by Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. On 14 December, 1971, Sekhon defended the Srinagar airfield from a wave of six Pakistani Sabre aircraft, according to various accounts of the incident.