IAS coaching centres face closure, license cancellation for false advertising
- Coaching institutes will have to give refunds if they fail to deliver the services claimed in their advertisements.
New Delhi: IAS coaching institutes will face closure and licence cancellation if found violating new guidelines on misleading ads released on Wednesday.
