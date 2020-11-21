IAS Tina Dabi , who topped the Union Public Service Commission examination (2015 batch), and husband, IAS Athar Khan, have filed for divorce.

Two years after wedding, the celebrated civil servant couple has filed for divorce with mutual consent in a family court in Jaipur, according to reports.

2016-batch IAS toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan, who got married in Jaipur on March 2018, serve in the Rajasthan cadre.

Senior politicians, including Venkaiah Naidu, Sumitra Mahajan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, had attended their wedding reception in the national capital. There were three wedding receptions — the first in Jaipur, which was simple court ceremony, the second one in Kashmir's Pahalgam and the third one in Delhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also congratulated the IAS couple and tweeted, “May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you."

The marriage of Tina Dabi and Athar Khan came under the scanner few days ago after Dabi had removed 'Khan' from her surname on social media. Around the same time, Athar Khan had too unfollowed Tina on Instagram.

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan’s marriage had hit the headlines as several political leaders had congratulated the two top IAS toppers for tying the knot, while the Hindu Mahasabha had termed it as "love jihad".

Athar, who hails from J&K, had secured the second position in the UPSC civil services exam in 2015, while Tina Dabi ranked first.

It is said that the couple had become close to each other during the training period. Their relationship apparently started at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy for Administration in Mussoorie.

