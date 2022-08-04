IAS has 1,472 vacancies, IPS 864: Union Minister Jitendra Singh2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 03:05 PM IST
Government has increased annual intake of IAS to 180 since 2012, the move was based on the recommendation of Baswan committe
The prestigious Indian Administrative Services (IAS) has 1472 vacancies while for Indian Police Services (IPS) the number of vacancies is 864, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The minister in currently in charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.