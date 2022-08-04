The prestigious Indian Administrative Services (IAS) has 1472 vacancies while for Indian Police Services (IPS) the number of vacancies is 864, Union Minister Jitendra Singh informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The minister in currently in charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, the minister also said that to ensure an optimal number of directly recruited IAS officers, the government is following the recommendations of Baswan Committee. The committee recommended increasing the annual intake of IAS to 180 through Civil Services examination.

The minister also said that the committee also recommended not stretching the direct intake of IAS beyond 180 as that would be a compromise on quality, will exceed the training capacity of LBSNNA, and will also lead to distortion in the career pyramid of senior IAS officers.

LBSNNA stands for Lal Bahadur Shashtri National Academy of Administration which is the country's premier training institute for civil servants, especially IAS. The academy is based in Mussoorie (Uttarakhand)

“As on 01.01.2022, there are 1,472 vacancies in IAS and 864 vacancies in IPS in various states," the minister said.

“Occurrence and filing up of vacancies is a continuous process. It is the endeavour of the central government to fill up the vacancies in the cadres," he said according to news agency PTI.

About the IPS intake, the minister said that the intake of directly recruited IPS officers is already increased to 200 from Civil Services Exam-2020. To further fill up the vacancies in the promotion quota, the UPSC holds regular meetings with the concerned state governments.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the prestigious Civil Services examination every year for filling up the vacancies in top positions across every major department of government which also includes IAS and IPS.

With Inputs from PTI.