IAS officer Ashwini Bhide took to social media platform X to share her recent experience of flying with British Airways. Ashwini Bhide accused the airline of racist policies as her seat was downgraded from premium economy on the pretext of overbooking. The IAS officer tagged aviation regulator DGCA and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and claimed that she was not even paid the difference in fare of the downgraded seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Are you cheating or following discriminatory/racist policies @British_Airways? How come u downgrade a premium economy passenger at check-in counter on false pretext of overbooking without even paying price difference forget about compensation? I’m told this is a common practice by BA @CSMIA Mumbai," IAS officer Ashwini Bhide said in a post on X.

British Airways responded to her post and expressed apologies for the inconvenience caused. “Hi there, if you've been downgraded due to overbooking, you're entitled to any difference in the fare paid. Our Customer Relations team will look into this and advise of any compensation due," the airline said in the post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Absolutely pathetic’: Social media slams British Airways The users on the social media platform expressed their displeasure with such treatment by the airline and shared similar experiences.

“@DGCAIndia @UK_CAA @AlexWEllis @British_Airways behaving absolutely pathetic on the london - India( BOM and DLH) leg regularly. BA change aircraft frequently with delays of more than 8-10 hours . Delay baggage,now it’s come to light they downgrade!! Plz give their slots to other reliable airline," one user said sharing his ordeal during a flight.

“I have flown BA once, they lousy & racist. Staff is disrespectful & lacks basic courtesies. Decided never to fly them again. We Indians should simply move to @airindia @airvistara when flying international," another user said while emphasizing on the behavior of the British Airways crew. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I was too downgraded from business class to crappy premium economy and am still awaiting the fare difference. I was flying from Mumbai to London @British_Airways," one user has the exact similar case.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!