Cancelling flight tickets can be frustrating as the hefty amount of cancellation charges are levied on travelers, leaving only a penny in return. While booking, the airline website or aggregators do mention about the cancellation charges and the amount that will be refunded if cancelled within a specific period of time.

Now an IAS officer named Rahul Kumar on his Twitter handle has posted an image of the amount he received after cancelling his flight ticket. His tweet has garnered a lot of views on social media as his post showed how he got a refund only of ₹20 for a flight ticket of ₹13,820. Writing a scarcastic caption, Kumar asked, "Pls suggest some good investment plans for my refund." The image shared by Kumar showed how he was charged cancellation fee of ₹11,800 along with an additional GI cancellation fee of ₹1,200 which came to deduction of ₹13,800 and was left only with ₹20 which he received.

His post has garnered over 500,000 views, 5000 likes and 439 retweets on twitter. The tweet has gained several responses from netizens who gave some hilarious suggestions for his investment advice.

One user commented saying, “Good the convenience fees were not higher otherwise you would have had to pay for the cancellation. DGCA it’s ridiculous that these ticket aggregators collect convenience fees on cancellation."

One user called it, “Funniest tweet today"

An Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan also commented saying “With this kind of liquidity you will need extra security sir."

Another user wrote, “You can buy one share of Yes bank or two shares of Vodafone idea"

One user wrote, “I don't process the refund in these cases. Let the seat get wasted .. rather than the airline selling it again to some other passenger"

Another user suggested, “Donate it to a charity and claim tax returns!" while some wrote, “Buy shares of the airline"

One user wrote, “Try not to cancel such tickets Sir. I just wish some day some one will unearth the scam of #airlines in India. Just donate the money to some poor need person, you will feel better!"

Some other wrote, “How come GI cancellation fee can be charged if GI convenience fee is Non refundable? How can cancellation fees be charged on a Non-refundable convenience fee? Scam!" Another user wrote, “Invest in 25-50 gms Tomatoes.. wait for 5 days sell off with atleast 50% profit"