IAS officer gives CPR to man who collapsed due to heart attack and then…: Watch

IAS officer gives CPR to man who collapsed due to heart attack and then…: Watch2 min read . 03:02 AM IST
Heart attacks are becoming dangerously common these days and usually, it is all about a few crucial moments which can save or take away a human life. On Tuesday morning, Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg faced a similar situation when a visitor collapsed in the office of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) due to a suspected heart attack. The IAS officer immediately started giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the man which ultimately saved his life.
The video of the incident went viral on social media platforms where citizens praised the senior IAS officer for his timely action.
Swati Maliwal, the Chairperson of the Delhi Women Commission (DWC) also shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “When a man had a heart attack, Chandigarh's Health Secretary IAS @Garg_Yashpal ji immediately gave CPR and saved that man's life. The more his work is appreciated, the less it is. Lives can be saved from heart attack. Everyone should learn CPR."
After the CPR, the victim was looking better and he was also signaling from his hand that he was okay. The man is now reported to be admitted in hospital and receiving treatment.
Many videos are coming where precious lives were saved due to the timely application of CPR, which highlights the importance of the skill.
One does not need to be a medical practitioner to learn the skill of CPR and in the times when our lifestyle is increasing our exposure to such serious emergency issues, the knowledge of providing the right CPR can come in handy.
According to Mayo Clinic's website “If you're not trained in CPR or worried about giving rescue breaths, then provide hands-only CPR. That means uninterrupted chest compressions of 100 to 120 a minute until paramedics arrive."
It must be noted that CPR must be performed as a temporary measure to avoid immediate death and must be performed till the emergency services arrive. The process is not as complicated as it may look, one just has to keep composure during that tense situation.
