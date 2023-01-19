IAS officer gives CPR to man who collapsed due to heart attack and then…: Watch

Heart attacks are becoming dangerously common these days and usually, it is all about a few crucial moments which can save or take away a human life. On Tuesday morning, Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg faced a similar situation when a visitor collapsed in the office of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) due to a suspected heart attack. The IAS officer immediately started giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the man which ultimately saved his life.

