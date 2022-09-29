IAS officer issues apology for 'condoms next’ remark. Read here

IAS officer issues apology for 'condoms next’ remark. Read here2 min read . 05:51 PM IST
I express regret if my words hurt any girl's sentiments. I didn't intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone's sentiments, the IAS officer said
I express regret if my words hurt any girl's sentiments. I didn't intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone's sentiments, the IAS officer said
After facing high criticism for asking a Patna schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too" when the latter asked for affordable sanitary napkins, IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra issued a public apology on Thursday saying, “I express regret if my words hurt any girl's sentiments. I didn't intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone's sentiments".
After facing high criticism for asking a Patna schoolgirl if “she wants condoms too" when the latter asked for affordable sanitary napkins, IAS officer Harjot Kaur Bhamra issued a public apology on Thursday saying, “I express regret if my words hurt any girl's sentiments. I didn't intend to humiliate anyone or hurt anyone's sentiments".
In the event, the girl had asked the IAS officer if it could provide them the sanitary napkins in cheaper amounts to which a number of praises were received but the IAS Bhamra seemed upset with the question and asked is there is any end to the demands.
In the event, the girl had asked the IAS officer if it could provide them the sanitary napkins in cheaper amounts to which a number of praises were received but the IAS Bhamra seemed upset with the question and asked is there is any end to the demands.
"Today you are asking for sanitary, tomorrow you will need jeans, then good shoes and when the question of family planning will arise, you will ask for condoms too," she replied.
"Today you are asking for sanitary, tomorrow you will need jeans, then good shoes and when the question of family planning will arise, you will ask for condoms too," she replied.
Meanwhile, Riya Kumari, who had asked the question to the IAS officer, told news agency ANI, “My question (on sanitary pads) wasn't wrong. They aren't a big thing, I can buy but many live in slums & can't afford them. So, I asked questions not just for myself but for all girls. We went there to keep our concern & not to fight."
Meanwhile, Riya Kumari, who had asked the question to the IAS officer, told news agency ANI, “My question (on sanitary pads) wasn't wrong. They aren't a big thing, I can buy but many live in slums & can't afford them. So, I asked questions not just for myself but for all girls. We went there to keep our concern & not to fight."
Taking cognisance of the matter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had sought a written explanation for the remarks from Bhamra, who is also the MD of Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation gave to the students.
Taking cognisance of the matter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had sought a written explanation for the remarks from Bhamra, who is also the MD of Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation gave to the students.
"The reply must be communicated within seven days," said NCW after coming across various social media posts regarding the "embarrassing" incident.
"The reply must be communicated within seven days," said NCW after coming across various social media posts regarding the "embarrassing" incident.
Condemning the incident, NCW said that such an "insensitive attitude" from a person in a responsible position is condemnable and "extremely shameful".
Condemning the incident, NCW said that such an "insensitive attitude" from a person in a responsible position is condemnable and "extremely shameful".
As per an official statement by the Commission, its Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the IAS Harjot Kaur Bhamra, seeking a written explanation for her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks.
As per an official statement by the Commission, its Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the IAS Harjot Kaur Bhamra, seeking a written explanation for her inappropriate and highly objectionable remarks.
Meanwhile, ensuring action in the matter, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also called a meeting and said that they are helping women and monitoring everything.
Meanwhile, ensuring action in the matter, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also called a meeting and said that they are helping women and monitoring everything.
"I have immediately called a meeting. We are helping to empower women. I am monitoring each and everything. Action will be taken," Nitish Kumar said.
"I have immediately called a meeting. We are helping to empower women. I am monitoring each and everything. Action will be taken," Nitish Kumar said.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)