IAS officer Madhu Rani Teotia appointed as Secretary to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.

Senior IAS officer Madhu Rani Teotia was on Thursday appointed as the Secretary of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Whereas, IAS Sandeep Kumar Singh and IAS Ravi Jha have been appointed as Special Secretary to Chief Minister.

The transfer and posting orders were issued by Lt. Governor.

The notification said that IAS officer Azimul Haque has been appointed as CEO Delhi Waqf Board.

IAS officer Sachin Rana as been appointed as Additional Electoral Officer with additional charge of Member Delhi Jal Board.

Earlier in the day, six-time BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht was elected as the deputy speaker of Delhi Assembly after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proposed his name.

Veteran BJP leader Bisht (67) won the recent assembly polls from Mustafabad, defeating AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan by over 17,000 votes.

Before Mustafabad, Bisht represented the Karawal Nagar seat from 1998 to 2015. He won the seat again in 2020.

Delhi CM to table another CAG report Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also oversees the finance department, is likely to present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on 'Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services' in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

The report will be based on the status of government hospitals and health services (2024) and will 'expose' the reality of health services in the national capital, reported PTI quoting sources.

The report is likely to review the status of government hospitals, mohalla clinics and other health facilities of the Delhi government.

According to a CAG report tabled on Tuesday, the Delhi government suffered cumulative losses of over ₹2,000 crore due to the 2021-2022 excise policy.