Ethical dilemmas are an integral part of our lives and as human beings, we face dynamic dilemmas testing us on daily basis. IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared one of such dilemmas on Sunday and asked Twitter users to respond to it.

The classic dilemma is very common on normal days, where a visibly young male is sitting on a seat in public transport with four persons standing. The standing includes people like an old lady, a female with a baby and a backpack, a visibly injured male with a plaster on his leg, and a very physically malnourished male.

Who deserves your seat and why ? pic.twitter.com/PjntXtTtfN — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) March 5, 2023

While you might think about your response to the dilemma, let's take a look at the hilarious responses of other Twitter users.

"Will close eyes and act as sleeping like Delhi Metro passengers," one user said in Hindi.

“I will use my head.. I will unleash the zombie on others...Then everyone will become zombies .. and then I will have an army of zombies and then I will go ahead making more people zombies and I will Rule the world of zombies .. !," Tehseen Poonawalla took it to another level.

“The person next to me can have my seat, then they can choose who has theirs and I can be an option too," one more user said on a lighter note.

However, some users also took the situation very seriously and responded with their reasons. “As per my opinion Options C, The injured person is not used to being like this, so it is difficult for him to stand much. Grandmother slightly used to of this situation because she is slowly getting old," one user said.

“There is no Clear answer to this. Every option has its own merit. This is a typical Ethics Case study. Where there is no Clear right & wrong. However, I will go by Bentham's maxim Maximum Happiness for Maximum Numbers. Hence will Choose option A. As it will provide seat to Two," a user said while giving a very technical reason.