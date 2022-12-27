Another year came to a wrap and like every year people will brainstorm about the year passed. To attain improvement in life, some will even commit to resolutions and will try their best to fulfill them. Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer shared some life lessons taken from tigers and elephants, along with some endearing videos of these animals in the wild.

"New year lessons to learn from Tigers: 1. Be unique & your own person, 2. Walk as if you own the World, 3. Agility, power & courage for survival, 4. Eat only when hungry, never kill to show off power, 5. Patience, perseverance pays. Pl add more. Film by @shaazjung for TN," read the caption of the video shared on Twitter.

Her tweets have attracted a lot of reactions and users are liking the way she has articulated the lessons to make them so relatable.

"New year lessons to learn from elephants: 1. Heavy weight but do not throw weight around, 2. Intelligent but no show off, 3. Powerful but restrained until provoked, 4. Roll in mud, take long baths, and 5. Eat your heart out but take long walks," wrote IAS Supriya Sahu in another tweet.

Supriya Sule is currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary at Environment Climate Change & Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu.

A lot of people praised the efforts of the IAS officer who shared such important lessons. “You are the only person worth following on Twitter! You make my day every day with such beautiful visuals of life! Thank you!," one user said.

"They're happy in their own World. One must never follow them or try to go too close. They're the wild ones, and not your house pet," posted an individual," posted another.