IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt appointed as the new DGCA chief2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 12:15 AM IST
- Vikram Dev Dutt, a 1993-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre is currently serving as the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India Asset Holding
At a time when the aviation regulator is flagging a lot of safety issues with the airlines, the Cabinet Committee on Appointments has approved the appointment of senior IAS officer Vikram Dev Dutt as the next director general of the Directorate of General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
