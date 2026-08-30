IAS officer who left finance job in London for civil services resigns after 13 years, recalls ‘unforgettable journey’

IAS officer Divya Mittal who left London job to join civil service announced her voluntary resignation on Sunday, 30 August, through a social media post. An IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore alumna, Divya Mittal secured a job in finance industry during initial days of her career. Dissatisfied with the professional success abroad, she longed to return, felt like serving her homeland and decided to return to India.

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Divya Mittal recalls ‘unforgettable 13-year journey’ Determined to do something for her home country, she prepared for the UPSC Civil Services examination and became 2013-batch officer. Fondly recollecting her 13-year journey in public service in a post on X she stated, “Today, I have voluntarily stepped away from an unforgettable 13-year journey by resigning from the IAS.”

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She described the void she felt in United Kingdom despite personal growth and achievement. "Having grown up in humble surroundings, I had dreamed of a good, successful life. After burning the midnight oil to study at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, I landed a job in London. But even after attaining "everything," something still felt incomplete. Being away from my country weighed on me, "Divya Mittal wrote.

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Born on 23 November 1983, Divya Mittal secured 68 rank in UPSC 2012 examination. The Uttar Pradesh cadre civil servant has a BTech and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) degree.

Reflecting on her time in public service, the 42-year-old civil servant said, "I had the opportunity to do so much and learned even more. Deoria taught me that standing with what is right is not an option, but a duty. Mirzapur taught me that "impossible" is not a fact, but just an opinion. And sitting at the feet of Mother Vindhyavasini, I learned that true power comes not from any position, but from her grace and the trust of the people."

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Divya Mittal played a key role in administrative operations across Uttar Pradesh during her tenure. She held multiple leadership positions including District Magistrate roles in Deoria, Mirzapur, and Sant Kabir Nagar. She also served as Special Secretary in the Revenue Department.

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Concluding the post while frecalling a heartfelt incident, she wrote, "My eyes are moist with gratitude. Just one scene lingers in them. That elderly mother from the hill of Lahuriya Dih, who said nothing upon seeing water reach her village for the first time, but with trembling hands touched my head and gave her blessings. The position may be left behind today, but that touch will never leave me in this lifetime. And that dream, too, will never leave—the one this soil of the country gave me.

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