IAS Puja Khedkar relieved from district training program of Maharashtra govt amid growing controversy

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has been relieved from District Training Program of State Government of Maharashtra amid ongoing probe against her over several allegation.

The letter from Nitin Gadre, Additional Chief Secretary (P) reads, "...LBSNAA, Mussoorie has decided to keep your District Training Program on hold and immediately recall you for further necessary action..."

“You are hereby relieved from the district training programme of the state government of Maharashtra. You are instructed to join the academy at the earliest but not later than 23rd July 2024 under any circumstance,” reads a letter by Nitin Gadre.