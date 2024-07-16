IAS Puja Khedkar relieved from district training program of Maharashtra govt amid growing controversy

  • The government on Tuesday put on hold the district training programme of controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar.

Updated16 Jul 2024, 05:36 PM IST
IAS trainee Puja Khedkar speaks to the media regarding the police interrogation at her residence, in Washim on Tuesday.
IAS trainee Puja Khedkar speaks to the media regarding the police interrogation at her residence, in Washim on Tuesday. (ANI)

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has been relieved from District Training Program of State Government of Maharashtra amid ongoing probe against her over several allegation.

The letter from Nitin Gadre, Additional Chief Secretary (P) reads, "...LBSNAA, Mussoorie has decided to keep your District Training Program on hold and immediately recall you for further necessary action..."

Khedkar has been asked to report back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23, a state government official said. 

The academy has decided to recall her for further necessary action, the official said.

“You are hereby relieved from the district training programme of the state government of Maharashtra. You are instructed to join the academy at the earliest but not later than 23rd July 2024 under any circumstance,” reads a letter by Nitin Gadre.

Khedkar, 34, came into the limelight after reports about her alleged demands for a separate office and official car and the unauthorised use of a beacon in her private car emerged.

First Published:16 Jul 2024, 05:36 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaIAS Puja Khedkar relieved from district training program of Maharashtra govt amid growing controversy

