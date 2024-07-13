Puja Khedkar controversy: Fresh trouble for IAS officer, Pune civic body puts illegal encroachment notice at residence

  • Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials on Saturday put up a notice of illegal encroachment at the residence of Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar.

Updated13 Jul 2024, 06:29 PM IST
Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar. (File Photo)
Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar. (File Photo)

In a fresh trouble for Puja Khedkar, a controversial trainee IAS officer, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials put up a notice of illegal encroachment at her residence.

The development comes amid a probe against her over allegations of misuse of power and scrutiny for allegedly manipulating benefits under the physical disabilities category and OBC quota.

Khedkar may be terminated, if…

Reports said that Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar may be terminated from service if found guilty.

All documents presented by her to secure her candidature in the civil services examination and then for selection in the service will be re-examined by a single-member committee constituted by the Centre on Thursday, reported PTI quoting sources.

"The officer may be terminated from service if found guilty. She may face criminal charges also in case she is found to have misrepresented a fact or done any sort of manipulation in documents relied upon for her selection," a source said.

What is the controversy?

Puja Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is under probation and currently posted in her home cadre, Maharashtra. She is in the eye of a storm for placing a red beacon atop a private Audi (a luxury sedan) car used by her that also had 'Maharashtra Government' written on it. She is also accused of allegedly misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS.

Single member panel to probe

The single-member probe committee of Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

Khedkar transferred

Puja Khedkar was transferred to Washim District Collectorate in the Vidarbha region from Pune on Thursday, after Pune district collector Suhas Diwase wrote to state additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre requesting him to consider giving a posting to Khedkar in another district to avoid "administrative complications".

RTO Notice

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has issued a notice to a private company there, which is the registered owner of the Audi car used by Khedkar. The car also has 21 pending challans and fine of 26,000.

Fresh allegations

Navi Mumbai police have reported to the Maharashtra government that Khedkar had allegedly tried to pressure a DCP-rank officer to release a man held in a theft case.

First Published:13 Jul 2024, 06:29 PM IST
