The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination toppers Tina Dabi and Athar Khan got officially divorced at a family court in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Tina Dabi topped the UPSC examination for civil services in 2015, the same year Athar Khan ranked second.

The two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers made the headlines when they got married in April 2018. Their wedding was attended by top politicians--Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Ministers and then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

However, the duo filed the application for divorce before the court in November last year with mutual consent.

Both Tina Dabi and Athar Khan are officers of the Rajasthan cadre and were both posted in Jaipur. However, at the moment, Khan is now posted in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Tina Dabi met Athar Khan, who is from Anantnag in Kashmir, during their training.

Tina Dabi has completed her graduation from Delhi University's Lady Shri Ram College. She became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam, that too in the first attempt.

