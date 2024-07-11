IAS trainee officer Puja Khedkar joins duty at Washim amid ‘misuse of power’ row

  • Khedkar, aged 32 and from the 2022 IAS batch, faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories.

11 Jul 2024
Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar was shunted on Monday

On Thursday, Puja Khedkar, a controversial IAS trainee officer, commenced her role as an assistant collector at the Washim District Collectorate in Vidarbha, Maharashtra, amidst ongoing scrutiny and allegations.

Transferred from Pune to Washim due to allegations of misconduct and entitlement, Khedkar refrained from commenting on the allegations during her takeover in Washim. "I am not authorized to speak on the issue. Government rules don’t allow me to speak on this," Khedkar told reporters.

Previously seen arriving in Pune in a luxury Audi with unauthorized beacon lights, Khedkar now arrived at Washim in a more modest Bolero provided by the district administration.

Pune police attempted to inspect her Audi at her residence, but the gates were locked, and her mother reportedly attempted to prevent media access.

Puja Khedkar controversy

-Puja Khedkar stirred controversy recently for using her private Audi car equipped with a red-blue beacon light and a VIP number plate.

-According to a report filed by Pune Collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department, Puja Khedkar, a probationary officer in the IAS, made requests for special accommodations such as a separate cabin, car, residential quarters, and a peon before commencing her duties on June 3. These requests were ultimately denied.

-According to reports, Puja Khedkar's father, a retired administrative officer, allegedly exerted pressure on the district collector's office to meet the demands of the trainee IAS officer.

-The IAS trainee faced allegations of removing the nameplate of a senior official at the Pune collector's office after he permitted her to use his ante-chamber as her office.

-Khedkar allegedly submitted fake disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to clear the civil services exam, reported PTI.

-Reports alleged that Puja Khedkar had submitted a certificate claiming mental illness. In April 2022, she was instructed to appear at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, for verification of her disability certificate. However, according to PTI, she did not attend, citing a Covid infection.

11 Jul 2024
