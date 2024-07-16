IAS Puja Khedkar shares ’certain matters’ with Maharashtra Police during two-hour meeting at her home

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer, faces allegations of using fraudulent means to clear civil services exam. Police visit her residence in Washim to gather 'information on certain matters'. Parents involved in legal cases as well.

Updated16 Jul 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Ahmednagar District Hospital certified that trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has 51 per cent disability pertaining to visual impairment and mental illness, according to a report submitted by the civil surgeon to the district collector on Monday
Puja Khedkar, the trainee IAS officer at the centre of a multi-faceted controversy involving fake disability and OBC certificates, reportedly called Maharashtra police to her residence on Monday to share 'information on certain matters', according to media reports.

NDTV reported that Maharashtra Police visited Puja Khedkar's residence in Washim on Monday at 11 PM and left the premises at 1 AM.

Three female police personnel had visited Puja Khedkar on Monday night. Khedkar is currently under investigation for lying about mental and visual disabilities to qualify for the Civil Services and then abusing her position.

Puja Khedkar is a 2023-batch IAS officer currently posted in the Washim district.

The 34-year-old Maharashtra cadre officer faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories and misusing power and privileges during her posting in Pune.

The 34-year-old probationary IAS officer currently does not face a police case related to allegations of feigning disabilities. However, Pune police have expressed their intention to pursue action concerning unpaid traffic fines.

The IAS trainee officer came under scrutiny after she used a red beacon on a private Audi car. Meanwhile, a government-appointed one-member panel is investigating Khedkar. If found guilty, she faces dismissal.

Puja Khedkar's parents, Manorama and Dilip Khedkar are also involved in legal cases. She has refrained from commenting on her situation, citing "government rules" prohibiting her from making statements.

Notably, it has also emerged that the controversial junior IAS officer Puja Khedkar submitted a fitness certificate while securing admission to a private medical college in 2007.

On Monday, Puja Khedkar avoided addressing inquiries about the ongoing investigation against her, expressing confidence that the truth will come to light.

Meanwhile, Pune police are actively searching for her parents in connection with a separate criminal case. An FIR has been filed against the couple and five others following the emergence of a video allegedly showing Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar, who serves as a village sarpanch, threatening individuals with a gun during a land dispute.

First Published:16 Jul 2024, 03:23 PM IST
