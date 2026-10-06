IAS Tukaram Mundhe is a ‘rockstar’: Maharashtra FDA Commissioner shares NYT article about his drive

IAS Tukaram Mundhe has shared a New York Times article about his recent enforcement. The Maharashtra FDA Commissioner wrote on X, “Good governance is not about making headlines. It is about making a difference. Food safety is ultimately about protecting people, upholding standards and building public trust.”

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“When enforcement is fair, fearless and consistent, institutions earn credibility and citizens begin to believe that the system works. The New York Times captures one such story from Maharashtra,” he added while sharing the article.

What NYT wrote The New York Times article calls Tukaram Mundhe a ‘rockstar’. It covered an early-morning raid at Olympia Coffee House, a popular Mumbai restaurant.

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Food safety officials, accompanied by an NYT journalist, entered the kitchen and checked the tandoori ovens and butter expiry dates. They found many problems.

One employee chopped ginger while sitting on the floor. Another prepared chapatis wearing shorts. Soon, a group of cockroaches scurried past an oil canister.

The inspection found scores of violations. The century-old eatery was ordered to close. The operation was led by Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra's new top food and drug official. His zero-tolerance campaign against dirty kitchens and careless manufacturers has captured India's imagination.

No business seems to escape his attention, NYT says in the article. His staff has inspected famous places like Olympia and street vendors. Government cafeterias, high-end restaurants and chains like McDonald's are also checked.

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Later that day, a team reached a factory making food flavourings and bakery additives. It found mango purée a year past its expiry date. Some bottles were mislabelled. That business was told to suspend operations, too.

The publication notes that Mundhe's office shares raid videos with the media. This has made the 51-year-old career bureaucrat an unlikely celebrity.

Bollywood actors praise him, NYT says. Worried restaurant owners come to his office to plead. He is “overzealous”, according to critics, while fans describe him as a “modern saint”. Diners show Mundhe's photo to restaurants as a warning to ensure quality.

According to Mundhe, he wants people to be aware of food safety. He says keeping the public healthy is his job, NYT adds.

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Social media reactions Social media users reacted to Mundhe sharing the New York Times article.

“Do you have any plans to inspect cloud kitchens as well? Most people order their food online these days with little knowledge of how and where it is prepared,” one user wrote.

“You are really a hero for us, but other IAS officers’ priorities are based on how much money they can earn as bribes, how many facilities they can avail for themselves and how much property they can build for themselves. Otherwise, if they also act like you, sir, then we won’t be bound to live in hell,” commented another user.

One user wrote, “We citizens are proud of you.”

“More power to you, sir. Hope we have many more officers like you,” came from another.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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