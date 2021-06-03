IATA asks governments to take data driven decision for reopening borders

The Group of Seven (G7) is an intergovernmental organization consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The 47th G7 summit is scheduled to be held between 11 and 13 June. Attendees are expected to include leaders of the G7 member states, representatives of the European Union, and leaders of other countries like India, South Korea and Australia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}