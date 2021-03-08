NEW DELHI: The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), which represents more than 1,600 operators for inbound tourists , has elected Rajiv Mehra of Uday Tours & Travels as its new president. He will serve in the role for a two-year two period, and will be eligible for another term thereafter.

He takes over the charge from Swagtam Tours' Pronab Sarkar.

"...Covid-19 has devastative impact on our industry with several of our tour operator brethren finding it almost impossible to continue being in the profession. It would be our endeavour to support the members and represent to the government to take steps to mitigate their suffering and increase the flow of foreign tourists in the country...," Mehra said.

The association said elections were delayed by 10 months due to coronavirus related restrictions. Apart from the president, the association also announced the new executive council committee.

Key members include E.M. Najeeb, Air Travel Enterprises (I) Ltd (senior vice-president), Ravi Gosain, Erco Travels Pvt. Ltd (vice-president), Rajnish Kaistha, Paradise Holidays India Pvt. Ltd. (secretary), Sunil Mishra, Cosmos Travels & Tours (treasurer) and Sanjay Razdan, Razdan Holidays (joint secretary).

As per the constitution of IATO, a member can hold the same executive position for a maximum of two terms--four years--and after that a member is eligible to run again for a post after a gap of one term.

