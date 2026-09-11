IB flags China, Russia-linked protests; security tightened across Delhi ahead of BRICS Summit: Report

The Delhi Police and central security agencies have intensified vigilance in the national capital ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit following Intelligence Bureau (IB) alerts about possible attempts to disrupt VVIP movement, breach security arrangements and create disturbances, top IB sources told ANI.

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The security inputs have flagged potential threats including graffiti, drone activity and attempts to intrude onto VVIP routes. In response, agencies have strengthened surveillance and intelligence gathering across key areas.

The threat assessment is based on country- and issue-specific inputs, with agencies apprehending that disputes and sensitive issues involving participating countries could be exploited to organise protests or cause disruptions during the summit.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What security measures are in place for the BRICS Summit in Delhi? ⌵ Ahead of the BRICS Summit, the Delhi Police and security agencies have intensified surveillance and intelligence gathering to prevent disruptions, focusing on VVIP routes and key venues. 2 Why are there concerns about protests during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Concerns about protests arise from potential exploitation of disputes involving China and Russia, as well as Khalistan-related threats, prompting heightened security measures. 3 How does India plan to address the theme of the 18th BRICS Summit? ⌵ India's theme for the summit, 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,' focuses on development, sustainability, and reinforcing BRICS as a constructive forum. 4 What kind of social media monitoring is being conducted ahead of the summit? ⌵ Security agencies are monitoring social media for protest mobilizations, provocative content, and planned disruptive activities related to the BRICS Summit. 5 Should attendees be aware of travel disruptions during the BRICS Summit? ⌵ Yes, attendees should check for train cancellations, diversions, and operational changes due to intensified security measures around New Delhi Railway Station during the summit.

According to sources cited by ANI, China-related Tibetan protests and issues concerning Russia are among the factors being considered as part of the security assessment.

Khalistan-related threats have also been flagged, with agencies receiving emails and other inputs concerning the issue from time to time, sources added.

Social media under watch Security agencies are closely monitoring social media platforms and digital communication channels for protest calls, mobilisation efforts, provocative content and indications of planned graffiti or other disruptive activities.

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Surveillance has been intensified around summit venues, hotels where delegates are likely to stay, VVIP routes, vital installations and major transportation hubs.

The Delhi Police and central security and intelligence agencies are also maintaining real-time coordination and information sharing to identify potential threats and prevent attempts to disrupt the high-profile event.

India to host 18th BRICS Summit India will host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12–13. The summit will mark India's fourth Chairship of BRICS in 2026.

India's Chairship is guided by the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

The theme reflects India's focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness, while placing development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda.

It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South, with India seeking to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum.

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