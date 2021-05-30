The ministry of information and broadcasting has issued an advisory to all private television channels to promote awareness of national helpline numbers through tickers or other appropriate ways at periodic intervals, especially during prime time. These include numbers for ministry of health and family welfare, child helpline number of the ministry of women and child development, senior citizens helpline of the ministry of social justice and empowerment and NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences) for psychological support.

These national helpline numbers were created and propagated by the government for the benefit of citizens, the advisory said.

Last month, another MIB advisory to private television channels had urged them to spread greater awareness around covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination of eligible persons. It had cited the meeting held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same week to review the emerging situation, where it was decided to focus on a five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination. The ministry had emphasized on the role played by private TV channels in spreading this message in public interest, highlighting the theme of ‘Dawai Bhi Kadai Bhi’ (medication as well as caution).

As early as March last year when the first covid-19 lockdown was yet to be announced, MIB had directed all private television and radio channels to give adequate publicity to the travel advisory and health directives issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as the number of covid-19 cases continued to rise in the country.

“Electronic media has always been at the forefront of carrying such messages as it is a powerful tool to reach out to people across the country. In order to make this effort successful, it has been felt that the support, assistance and contribution of private TV channels and FM radio channels will be of immense use," the ministry had said in a statement.

