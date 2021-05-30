I&B ministry asks TV channels to promote covid helpline numbers

Last month, another MIB advisory to private television channels had urged them to spread greater awareness around covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination of eligible persons. It had cited the meeting held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same week to review the emerging situation, where it was decided to focus on a five-fold strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination. The ministry had emphasized on the role played by private TV channels in spreading this message in public interest, highlighting the theme of ‘Dawai Bhi Kadai Bhi’ (medication as well as caution).