I&B ministry blocks YouTube, social media channels for spreading disinformation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This is the first time that action has been taken against Indian YouTube-based news publishers since the notification of the IT Rules, 2021 in February last year
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
The ministry of information and broadcasting has utilized emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, to issue orders for the blocking of 22 YouTube-based news channels, three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website for spreading false news about the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
The ministry of information and broadcasting has utilized emergency powers under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, to issue orders for the blocking of 22 YouTube-based news channels, three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account, and one news website for spreading false news about the country.
The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crores and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India’s foreign relations, and public order, the ministry said in a statement. This is the first time that action has been taken against Indian YouTube-based news publishers since the notification of the IT Rules, 2021 in February last year.
The blocked YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 260 crores and were used to spread fake news, and coordinated disinformation over social media on subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security, India’s foreign relations, and public order, the ministry said in a statement. This is the first time that action has been taken against Indian YouTube-based news publishers since the notification of the IT Rules, 2021 in February last year.
“Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, and so on. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan. It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by the Indian YouTube-based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and were aimed at jeopardizing India’s foreign relations with other countries," the ministry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Multiple YouTube channels were used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, and so on. The content ordered to be blocked also included certain anti-India content posted from multiple social media accounts operated in a coordinated manner from Pakistan. It was observed that a significant amount of false content published by the Indian YouTube-based channels related to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, and were aimed at jeopardizing India’s foreign relations with other countries," the ministry said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead viewers into believing that the news was authentic, it added. False thumbnails were used, and title and thumbnail of the videos were frequently altered to increase the virality of content on social media. In certain cases, it was also observed that systematic anti-India fake news was originating from Pakistan.
The blocked Indian YouTube channels were using templates and logos of certain TV news channels, including images of their news anchors to mislead viewers into believing that the news was authentic, it added. False thumbnails were used, and title and thumbnail of the videos were frequently altered to increase the virality of content on social media. In certain cases, it was also observed that systematic anti-India fake news was originating from Pakistan.
“With this action, since December 2021, the ministry has issued directions for blocking of 78 YouTube-based news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India and public order. The Government of India remains committed to ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwarting any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order," the statement added.
“With this action, since December 2021, the ministry has issued directions for blocking of 78 YouTube-based news channels and several other social media accounts on grounds related to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India and public order. The Government of India remains committed to ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwarting any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity, national security, foreign relations, and public order," the statement added.