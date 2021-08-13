NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting has curated special programming to mark the celebrations of the 75th Independence Day of India. The ministry, in a release, said that the programmes will celebrate the occasion under the overall spirit of “Janbhagidari and Jan Andolan" to ensure people recall the spirit of sacrifice and patriotism in the journey towards a new India

All India Radio (AIR) will be launching a programme to recall the contribution of unsung freedom fighters titled Azadi Ka Safar Akashvani Ke Saath on national as well as regional channels from 16 August, 2021. The five-minute-long capsules based on eminent freedom fighters, giving an account of major historical and political events of the day will be aired every morning in Hindi as well as English. AIR is also organizing a National and Regional Amrit Mahotsav themed quiz from the 16th to encourage citizens to partake in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, DD Network will telecast a five-minute capsule on major historical and political events every morning on DD News and DD India. Apart from a special series of sectoral programmes on themes such as start-ups, defense, space and landmark legislations that the national broadcaster has started airing, films like Hindustan ki Kasam and Tiranga based on patriotic themes will be screened on 15 August. DD will also dedicate a full day of special coverage to Independence Day, including live telecasts from the Red Fort, along with special shows to mark the important occasion.

NFDC (National Film Development Corporation of India) will contribute to the celebration by streaming popular films like Gandhi, Making of Mahatma, Ghare Baire, and others on its over-the-top streaming platform cinemasofindia.com from 15 to 17 August. During the same period, the Films Division will launch a festival showcasing titles on freedom fighters and the Indian freedom struggle. These will be organized in coordination with institutions across the country to reach out to a wider audience.

Social media platforms of the information and broadcasting ministry are also reaching out to people through informative audio-visual content on various aspects of India’s freedom struggle, the ministry said in a statement. In order to engage the youth and children, it has invited videos from Internet users on various themes which will be featured on its platforms.

